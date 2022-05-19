IKM statement on the number of participants in the May 19 opposition rally

Today, on May 19, the opposition “Resistance” movement was holding a rally in Yerevan Square from 19:00.

The “Union of Informed Citizens” carried out an aerial count of the participants of the rally, as a result of which it turned out that as of 19:31 in the French Square, in the surrounding areas, there were about 2800 people.

It should be noted that some participants of the rally are probably not visible due to being under trees or tents.

The calculation was performed through individual counting of participants.

High quality photo is available here.

To check our calculation, you can download the picture with personalizing points from here.