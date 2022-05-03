IKM statement on the number of participants in the May 3 opposition rally

Today, on May 3, the opposition “Resistance” movement was holding a rally in Yerevan Square from 19:00.

The “Union of Informed Citizens” carried out an aerial count of the participants of the rally, as a result of which it turned out that as of 19:15, about 5,600 people were in the French Square and the surrounding areas.

It should be noted that some participants of the rally are probably not visible due to being under trees or tents.

The calculation was performed through individual counting of participants.

High quality photo is available here.

To check our calculation, you can download the picture with personalizing points from here.