Today, on May 2, the opposition “Resistance” movement was holding a rally in the French Square of Yerevan from 18:00.

The “Union of Informed Citizens” carried out an aerial count of the participants of the rally, as a result of which it turned out that as of 18:40, about 3,800 people were in the French Square and the surrounding areas.

It should be noted that some participants of the rally are probably not visible due to being under trees or tents. In addition, due to the rain, some participants are standing with umbrellas ․ In such cases, we were guided by the hypothesis that there could be two people under each umbrella.

The calculation was performed through individual counting of participants.

High quality photo is available here.

To check our calculation, you can download the picture with personalizing points from here.