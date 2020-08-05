As NY casinos remain closed, state gaming inspectors return to work at Indian casinos | Politics

“We hope that the public continues to comply with mask and social distancing requirements as well as the temperature checks to ensure patrons and staff remain healthy during this pandemic,” stated Nicholas Newcomb, a CSEA interactions expert. “Our security and health department has actually worked together with members to ensure any return to work concerns and issues are correctly dealt with.

When asked by The Citizen what securities remain in location for the inspectors, a state Gaming Commission reacted by e-mail, “Each of the assigned state employees are following the guidance and guidelines issued by the N.Y. State Department of Health.”

Even though the facilities are on tribal land, the state Gaming Commission describes on its site that it “maintains a constant 24-hour presence” at the Class III Native Americancasinos Class III gaming, according to the Indian Gaming Regulation Act, consists of centers with fruit machine, table video games and other kinds of betting. The function of the inspectors is to “ensure the fair and honest operation of such gaming activities.”

The state likewise carries out background examine gambling establishment workers and entities that work with the gambling establishment to “ensure their suitability,” the commission’s site states.