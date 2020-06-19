As more people lean on online shopping, think twice about how you pay

Here certainly are a few precautions to keep in mind.

Established online retailers including Amazon and Instacart have seen dramatic spikes in usage this year, and smaller local businesses are increasingly adding online ordering options but may well not have the exact same level of data protection.

“I’d never thought I would buy steak online, but I’m buying steak online,” Mark Ostrowski, a cybersecurity expert at computer software firm Check Point, told CNN Business. “People really need to keep track of their footprint and go through and delete accounts, remove credit cards, move personal information off a lot of these things after they do their purchasing — especially if it’s a one-time type purchase.”

It may sound tedious but keeping a running set of websites where you’ve entered your bank card information are a good idea to make sure you remove that data later.

Some browsers such as for instance Google Chrome have an integrated password manager that reveals which websites you have accounts with. “You could use that to kind of go backwards in time and … clean it up,” Ostroswki said.

Password managers such as LastPass or Dashlane, which can store all your passwords securely and autofill them on web sites, or even generate temporary numeric codes so you need not enter your password, also can make it better to protect data against

Think twice about how you pay

When it involves online shopping, credit cards are better to use than debit cards simply because they aren’t directly linked to your money. “There are laws to limit your liability for fraudulent credit card charges, but you may not have the same level of protection for your debit cards,” the usa government’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said in a set of guidelines published last year. “You can minimize potential damage by using a single, low-limit credit card to make all of your online purchases.”

Some banks and credit card issuers offer a temporary card number to customers which generate a one-time virtual account number that you may use for online purchases without entering your real bank card.

“These temporary numbers can be useful for one-time purchases,” cybersecurity firm Kaspersky said in guidelines posted on its web site.

Digital payment services like PayPal can also allow you to create purchases without entering your card information on numerous sites.

Vigilant browsing

it’s the oldest trick in the book, but cyber criminals usually try and impersonate popular brands or companies in phishing attacks, emailing fake offers or discounts which could look like genuine but install malware when you click on them. But they keep at it because people fall for these tactics. Getting around it could be as simple as typing out the web site on your browser first.

“Doing a Google search for the company which you want to do business with is a lot safer than clicking on a link that you’re getting in an email,” Ostrowski said. “And better yet, if you know exactly where you need to go, go directly there.”

Ostrowski says household names like Apple, Netflix, PayPal, and eBay are among the most frequent services impersonated by phishing attacks. "If it's too good to be true, it's probably too good to be true," he added.

Many best practices for other types of online activity can also be effective when it comes to online shopping, such as for instance making sure the web site you’re on is encrypted. The simplest way to do that, based on CISA, would be to check perhaps the site’s URL starts with “https” as opposed to the more standard “http.”

Some browsers also have a padlock icon that indicates a site is encrypted, CISA said. But users ought to be careful about those, too. “Some attackers try to trick users by adding a fake padlock icon, so make sure that the icon is in the appropriate location for your browser,” the agency added.

Finally, experts warn shoppers should not buy such a thing online when on a public WiFi network, which tend to be less secure and ripe for exploitation. If you’re out of our home and not on a known secure network, it’s “safer to do so via your mobile phone network,” according to Kaspersky.

The cybersecurity firm also recommends using a dedicated email address simply for online shopping, to stop attacks disguised as marketing emails from making their way to your primary inbox.

“If such messages are sent to your primary email address, you’ll be aware that there’s a fair chance that they’re fake or malicious,” Kaspersky researchers said.

According to Ostrowski, the sheer amount of data users wind up exposing while shopping online can make them vulnerable even long when they stop purchasing.

On a daily basis, people do not think about “how big their footprint is on the internet with online retailers,” Ostrowski said. “In six months or eight months, when maybe you don’t need as many of these retailers, that footprint’s going to continue to exist for a long time. So I think people really need to keep track.”