As Major League Baseball begins to play ball again, advertisers clamor for ad time

Major League Baseball’s opening day will be even more impactful than usual this year. Thursday’s games will take place in a nation hungry for normalcy. And while this truncated season is not “normal” at all, it is like a gift basket for millions of people who want to see live sports back on TV.

>> Fox Sports said that ads in its regular-season package are 90 percent sold out already. And Disney Advertising Sales described “high demand:” A spokesman said “we are sold out of inventory for the opening week and the rest of the regular season.”

>> A caveat in Brian Steinberg’s story for Variety : “Advertisers continue to worry over whether the leagues will be able to guarantee player health and complete their seasons. Once teams get on to the field, however, sponsors seem eager to play…”

Great advice

Per Ourand’s subscribers-only newsletter, “MLB Network President Rob McGlarry had one main message when he met with his channel’s on-air talent this afternoon, on the eve of Opening Day. ‘We’re already in the middle of the season,’ McGlarry said. ‘We don’t have time. We have to hit the ground running. We only have 60 games.'”

McGlarry’s advice can apply to all of us, pandemic or no pandemic: “Do as much as we can in the limited time that we have.”

Limited access for reporters