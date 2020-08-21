‘As Long As Biden Didn’t Embarrass Himself, We Were Going To Come Out Here And Praise It’

CNN’s Van Jones let slip the media’s story on Biden’s speech on Friday, keeping in mind that they would praise it regardless unless it was horrible.

Van Jones: “The Expectations Are Set So Low”

Van Jones appeared on CNN on Friday, keeping in mind simply just how much the Democrats were delighted that Biden didn’t completely 100% mess up his speech at the DNC in Milwaukee on Thursday night.

“That sound that you hear all across the country is the sound of Democrats exhaling. People would have accepted anything,” Jones stated. “We just wanted Joe to get out there. Sometimes when he gets out there you’re afraid he’s going to make a mistake or he’s going to have a gaffe. The expectations are set so low. Then he came out there and he gave an extraordinary speech.”

“We were prepared for it to be a terrible speech. As long as he didn’t embarrass himself, we were going to come out here and praise it,” Jones continued. “You don’t have to make anything up tonight. Joe Biden did that thing tonight. Unbelieveable.”

A Rather Glaring Mistake!

Van Jones has actually comitted the primary error of the news media, and confessed that they like to constantly lie to their audience. Given his claims that the media does not need to “make anything up tonight,” that suggests they would be on complete troubleshooting if …