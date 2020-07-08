A’s lefty Diekman questions whether there will be a season

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Once the regular season hits there’s no way I’m opting out, but if they don’t get the testing figured out then this whole thing will get shut down,” Diekman said Tuesday. “During the season there’s no way we can go 72 hours or longer without knowing our result, there’s just no way. There’s no way that can possibly happen and this be safe for all 60, 70 days or whatever it is.”

The Oakland lefty said “I’m high risk so I’m going to have to speak out. I don’t want to get sick” and represents others who must take additional precautions due to an underlying condition.

“There’s a little part in everyone’s mind that thinks this whole thing’s going to get shut down,” Diekman said. “I think everybody has a little bit of fear. They may not say it but there’s a little fear in everyone’s mind that that may happen, because if they aren’t getting this determined, you aren’t have groups not exercising a a couple days in a row found two weeks before the regular season starts. There’s just absolutely no way that should occur.

“If guys aren’t thinking that way, I just feel like you need to be somewhat of a realist.”

Across San Francisco Bay, the Giants had to terminate their prepared workout Tuesday at Oracle Park due to the fact results from checks administered Saturday hadn’t already been received. Manager Gabe Kapler was positive of getting their club back again on the industry Wednesday.

“Nobody predicted this in order to be simple everybody does the best they can,” Kapler said.

Sure, Diekman realizes the particular Utah laboratory administering effects is backed up and going through daunting requirements such as a great upwards of thousands of tests a day “makes zero sense to me.”

“I don’t really get it,” he said. “I hope that they get the testing figured out.”

An email in addition to phone concept to Daniel Eichner, President of the Sports Medicine Research & Testing Laboratory, weren’t immediately came back Tuesday.

“There are two teams, maybe more, that aren’t even going on the field today. That just can’t happen,” the particular 33-year-old Diekman said. “I have no idea exactly what else to state. In a perfect globe, there might be no, but this can be the first time they already have probably actually done this specific. This laboratory is probably obtaining anywhere, We don’t know the amount of they’re obtaining a 7 days.

“I know they’re trying their hardest but I don’t know if that’s good enough for right now. It’s a little worrisome,” he mentioned. “Say we all go on a 10-day trip and we just get results once, that’s not excellent with 45-50 people within a club at one time.”