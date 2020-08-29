As Laura heads east, hundreds of thousands are left behind with no power ahead of hot weekend

Across the Mid-South, the storm has left over half a million individuals without power, according to poweroutage.us. That’s specifically unsafe for neighborhoods in parts of Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas that are still reeling from the storm’s damage and under a heat advisory for thisweekend

Temperatures in locations throughout the 3 states are slated to reach the mid-90s Saturday however might feel near to 110 degrees Fahrenheit, according to CNN meteorologistTyler Mauldin

Laura, now a post-tropical cyclone, is moving east towards the Mid-Atlantic states with winds of about 25 miles per hour. Although it’s deteriorated considerably because landfall, extreme weather condition dangers stay, consisting of rain, strong winds and separated twisters, according to the National Weather Service.

On Friday, Louisiana authorities confirmed 10 storm-related deaths, a minimum of 4 of which were from carbon monoxide gas poisoning. In Port Arthur, Texas, 3 individuals passed away from carbon monoxide gas poisoning, a county authorities informed CNNFriday Six others were transferred to the health center. They “had a generator working inside a building,” Allison Getz, with the Jefferson County Emergency Management informed CNN. In a different event, 17 individuals were transferred to the health center for carbon monoxide gas poisoning, according to Angie Hebert, a representative for Medical Center of Southeast Texas. In the instant consequences of Laura, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provided an advisory Thursday caution of the threats of …

