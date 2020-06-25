As judges back DOJ on Flynn case, Trump decries ‘dirty cops’

Indeed, Trump wasted little time before tweeting: “Is James Comey and his band of Dirty Cops going to apologize to General Michael Flynn (and many others) for what they have done to ruin his life? What about Robert Mueller and his Angry Democrat Cronies – Are they going to say, SO SORRY? And what about Obama & Biden?”

The ruling was a rare bright spot following a rough little while for Trump. He endured a week of negative publicity over his Tulsa rally, culminating in a low turnout. He’s been embroiled in a controversy over testing as the coronavirus just hit its third-highest day with regards to new cases. John Bolton is bashing him throughout the airwaves after another DOJ suit did not block publication of his book.

And Wednesday, a New York Times poll found Joe Biden leading Trump, 50 to 36 per cent. This follows a Fox News survey, denounced by the president as fake, that gave Biden a 12-point edge.

No wonder the president is happy that the judicial panel, by a 2-1 vote, scolded trial judge Emmet Sullivan for refusing the administration’s request to drop the Flynn case. Barr took enormous heat for moving to dismiss the case, given that Flynn had twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his post-election conversations with a Russian ambassador.

The decision was written by a Trump appointee, Neomi Rao, who had worked in his White House, and was joined by a Bush judge, by having an Obama judge dissenting.

In unusually strong terms, she wrote that the case is “about whether, after the government has explained why a prosecution is no longer in the public interest, the district judge may prolong the prosecution by appointing an amicus, encouraging public participation and probing the government’s motives…Both the Constitution and cases are clear: He may not.”

Sullivan could ask that the case be kicked fully appeals court, but or even, this ends the Flynn legal saga. He was fired from his White House post after just three weeks on the work.

Even as the attorney general was notching one legal win, he had been assailed at a House hearing for his department’s intervention in the Roger Stone case. DOJ sparked a furor by seeking a lighter sentence than prosecutors had recommended. (Stone wound up with a 40-month term and is to are accountable to prison a few weeks, unless he could be pardoned.)

Aaron Zelinsky, who had been detailed to the Mueller probe, testified that prosecutors received “heavy pressure from the highest levels of the Department of Justice,” urging that Stone be provided with “a break.”

Zelinsky said the acting U.S. attorney in D.C. complied “because he was afraid of the president of the United States,” that career prosecutors were told “we could be fired if we didn’t go along,” which was all because of “Stone’s relationship to the president.”

I eventually think the first recommendation for a sentence of up to nine years was absurdly harsh, but Barr’s intervention didn’t look good, and looks even less good now. Even though he seems to have won in the Flynn case, it’s extraordinary for an attorney general to push for leniency, late in the game, for just two of the president’s political associates.

But sometimes Trump’s critics overreach. Twitter has been slapping warning labels on some presidential tweets, prompting criticism that Jack Dorsey’s company is singling him out for partisan reasons.

The latest warning clearly goes too far. After hoodlums tried to topple an Andrew Jackson statue in Lafayette Park across from the White House, Trump tweeted: “There will never be an ‘Autonomous Zone’ in Washington, D.C., as long as I’m your President. If they try they will be met with serious force!”

Twitter said this violated its rules against “abusive behavior, specifically, the presence of a threat of harm against an identifiable group.”

This is ridiculous. A president has the directly to threaten police action against people who are obviously violating what the law states. That is hardly in the same category as random yahoos as well as organized groups threatening violence that it self would break the law.

Sometimes Trump critics go so far within the line they wind up helping him as an alternative.