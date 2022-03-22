The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Artsakh Republic issued a statement on the occasion of the 102nd anniversary of the massacres of the Armenian population in Shushi.

“Today we bow our heads in memory of the innocent victims of the massacre of the Armenian population in the city of Shushi.” The massacres were committed by the authorities of the newly established Democratic Republic of Azerbaijan 102 years ago, in 1920. March 22-26. Tens of thousands of people fell victim to this monstrous crime motivated by Azerbaijan’s expansionist ambitions, many of whom were brutally killed and all others were expelled from their homes. Most of Shushi, the capital of Artsakh, the historical and cultural center, was completely destroyed and remained in ruins until the middle of the 20th century, when it was completely destroyed by the Azerbaijani authorities.

The Shushi massacre, in which Turkish officers and emissaries took an active part, was another attempt to transfer the Armenian Genocide to Eastern Armenia in the context of the implementation of the Pan-Turkish ideology.

This horrifying tragedy with its cruelty showed the real goals of the Azerbaijani authorities towards Artsakh, the Armenian people. It not only changed the demography of Shushi, but also left an indelible mark on the atmosphere of the city, predetermined the further processes.

Almost 70 years later, the Azerbaijani authorities again resorted to the tried and tested tool of their arsenal: the massacre, deportation of innocent Armenians, massacres, massacres in Sumgait, Baku, Gandzak (Kirovabad) and other settlements of the former Azerbaijani Soviet Socialist Republic.

In 2020, the tragedy was repeated again. During the 44-day aggression unleashed against the Artsakh Republic, Azerbaijan occupied Shushi, which led to the eviction of Armenians from the city.

As in 1920, so in 2020, Azerbaijan sought not only to destroy the Armenian population of the city of Shushi, the entire Artsakh population, but also to erase its history, culture and spirit. Azerbaijan continues to adhere to its strategy to this day.

However, it is impossible to destroy the Armenian spirit of Shushi, which is inextricably linked with Artsakh. “It was reborn in May 1992, it will be reborn again,” the statement reads.