As fewer kids played football, hospitals saw a big drop in ER visits

The decline is apparently largely associated with the decreasing number of kids playing tackle football and the increase in the extra contact limitations put on the overall game.

During that point, there were on average 283,000 US emergency department visits for young ones who had sports or recreation-related traumatic brain injuries during 2010 to 2016. About 45% of these head injuries were contact sports-related. About 25% were head injuries from tackle football, the sport with the highest amount of traumatic brain injuries.

For most children, health practitioners say they get better in a little while, but it can occasionally take up to a month. About a quarter to a third of young ones will have symptoms that go longer than a month, specially if they have had more than one TBI, said Dr. John Leddy, an expert in the field. He wasn’t involved in the study.

“There is some concern for potential long-term damage, but we don’t know who is really at risk. We need more research,” said Leddy , a clinical professor in the department of orthopaedics at the Jacobs School of Medicine & Biomedical Sciences at the University at Buffalo.

While football remains probably one of the most popular sports for kids, the number of kids playing in youth football programs has declined 24% since 2010, and that likely is among the reasons for the improvement in the rates, the study found.

There was a 39% decline in football related TBIs between 2013-2018.

Football programs have put more tackling and contact restrictions on the overall game. Tackling is the reason two thirds of the concussions along with other TBIs among high school football players. Tackling techniques that reduce experience of the head could reduce the threat of concussion by as much as 33%, the study found.

Leddy has noticed this trend.

“I have noticed that more in the last couple of years, maybe the last two to three years, maybe it took a little bit of time to make its way to Buffalo,” Leddy said.

He said he does see football injuries, but possibly due to where that he lives in the country, that he also sees a large amount of hocky-related head injuries.

There hasn’t been just as much of a decline in ER visits for non-football activities. The authors believe may be while there is a not enough evidence-based prevention strategies for those sports and there needs to be additional research to lessen these numbers.

The report does have limitations. The authors think the injury rates are underestimated, since this report addresses only kids who were treated at the ER. Many injured players do not seek such help. The authors also said it’s hard to tell from the data exactly if the decreases in injuries are related to interventions, a decline in participation, or a combination of both.

There has been a growing knowing of the long term consequences of football related head injuries which has increased the push for additional restrictions and security precautions.

Leddy thinks the changes to youth football have helped.

Reducing contact in practice, teaching kids to tackle differently and over all awareness of how serious a head injury can be have all helped to reduce the numbers that he thinks and he thinks its a good trend.

“Prevention is always better than trying to treat something,” Leddy said.