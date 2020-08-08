On Friday, DeJoy revealed a employing freeze for management positions and a enormous reorganization of top Postal Service leaders.

Rep Gerry Connolly of Virginia, the congressional Democrat who chairs the committee managing the postal service, called the relocations “sabotage.”

“Postmaster General DeJoy is calling this a ‘modified organizational structure.’ It’s really a Trojan Horse,” stated Connolly on Twitter, sharing a Washington Post report about the modifications. “Deliberate sabotage to disrupt mail service on the eve of the election — an election that hinges on mail-in ballots.”

This is the newest example of Trump’s fear about the political system contaminating Americans’ faith in organizations. His continuous effort to weaken belief in mail-in ballot is dovetailing with his political ally’s practical effort to reform the PostalService Add in his Treasury secretary’s effort to put in more control over the postal service. This is the things conspiracy theories are made from.

DemocraticRep Carolyn Maloney of New York, who chairs the Government Oversight Committee, required the modifications to be stopped.

“The extreme modifications to the Postal Service by an overtly partisan Postmaster General are another …