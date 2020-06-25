As Delhi becomes India’s coronavirus capital, its hospitals are struggling to cope

A day later, an online report confirmed that he was positive.

“We weren’t panicking,” says Singh’s son-in-law, Mandeep. “Since we knew the reason for his fever, we thought we would probably be able to address it.”

But as Singh’s condition worsened, his family found it impossible to locate a hospital that will treat him, as the city’s healthcare system buckled underneath the pressure of the escalating epidemic.

Mandeep Singh said three private hospitals told the family they’d no beds, despite an app setup by the Delhi government showing they’d availability. Others did not even take the 68-year-old’s calls, including the one he was tested at.

Eventually, Lakhjeet Singh went to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) — the biggest government hospital in Delhi. Before they put down on the 30-minute ride to a medical facility, Mandeep Singh says the us government app showed the hospital had 1,100 available beds.

But once they arrived, Mandeep Singh claims his father-in-law was turned away by medical staff, despite government hospitals in Delhi being legally bound to not refuse emergency patients. Medics said there were no free beds.

“It was very unlikely that 1,100 beds would be occupied by the time we got to LNJP hospital,” says Mandeep Singh.

Outside a medical facility, the elder Singh fainted. His family rushed him inside, where 10 minutes later a physician examined him and proclaimed him dead on arrival.

In a statement, LNJP expressed condolences to the Singh family and denied that that he was refused admission. The hospital says he was examined by a medical practitioner and was dead on arrival.

On June 4, Lakhjeet Singh’s daughter wrote a short message on Twitter: “He is no more. The govt failed us.”

The highest Covid-19 count in India

When India went into lockdown on March 25, Delhi had recorded just 606 cases of Covid-19 and 10 deaths. When the town first started easing lockdown restrictions in the third week of May in a bid to resuscitate its economy, the numbers started rising — and by June 8 it had more than 40,000 cases.

A day later, the city’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced the administrative centre was expected to witness more than half a million Covid-19 cases by the end of July.

Sisodia warned that Delhi would require 80,000 more hospital beds in this scenario.

Dr. Arvind Kumar, chairperson of the Centre for Chest and Lung Transplantation at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi and founder of the LungCare Foundation, says the specific situation in Delhi is “frightening.”

“At present, the numbers are increasing very rapidly and the issue with these infectious diseases is that since the infected pool in the society increases, the number of cross-infections occurring from that infected pool also increases and multiplies,” he says.

At a press conference on Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said about 23,000 new Covid-19 cases had been reported in the town in the past 10 days. Last week, Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain tested positive.

About 55% of the active Covid-19 cases are in home isolation, officials have said, but the rest need medical help.

As cases climbed and individuals scrambled to find hospital beds, in early June the city government launched the Delhi Corona App, which displays real-time information on the availability of beds at government and private hospitals. Hospitals feed the info into the platform, and government officials cross check the figures.

Kejriwal said the app, that is updated twice a day, would help bridge the information gap over the status of beds and could be properly used to register complaints against hospitals refusing to admit infected patients.

But with the app showing free hospital beds in many facilities, it appears the issue isn’t about just providing more beds: hospitals also need the staff to man them.

A insufficient medics

Shahana Chanda, 34, was taken to at least five hospitals in early June, according to her uncle, Shahid Siddiqui, a local politician.

Despite a medical facility app saying beds were available, her family said she was repeatedly turned away from facilities, until finally being admitted at a reputed central government hospital in Delhi-Safdarjung Hospital.

Chanda was tested for Covid-19 on admission and given a bed — but after that, her family says she was neglected.

“There was no body to care for her,” says Siddiqui. “No medicines were provided. She was left on her own, only oxygen was provided.”

Chanda died on June 7. Siddiqui says she took off her oxygen supply to walk to the washroom in the ward, where she collapsed. “When she fell down, no body came to help her. Her brother had to bring her back to the bed. When the doctors examined her, they said she’s no more,” says Siddiqui.

Safdarjung Hospital said in a statement that Chanda was in a critical condition when admitted and that her family had wasted vital time by taking her to different hospitals. The hospital said Chanda initially tested negative for coronavirus.

The mistreatment didn’t end there, Siddiqui said.

“When she died, the brother was asked to put her in a bag, sew it and carry her to the morgue, and put her there. Nobody was there to help them,” that he says.

Safdarjung Hospital told CNN it might perhaps not address the allegation.

Such claims of mistreatment are not isolated. On June 12, India’s Supreme Court criticized the Delhi government over its handling of Covid-19 patients and treatment of the dead, describing Indian media reports of “horrific” scenes at LNJP, where Lakhjeet Singh died.

One TV report showed a person lying on the floor unclothed in a ward, with an elderly person unconscious on a bed nearby. No medical staff were on hand to assist.

The Supreme Court ruling said : “The patients are in the wards and the dead bodies are also in exactly the same wards. Dead bodies are seen also in the lobby and waiting area. The patients were not provided with any oxygen support or any other support, no saline drips were shown with the beds and there clearly was no one to attend the patients. Patients are crying and there’s absolutely no one to attend them.”

Dr. Parv Mittal, president of the Resident Doctors Association at LNJP Hospital, said the facility was overwhelmed on the day that footage was taken.

“There was shortage of medical and housekeeping staff. Doctors and nurses were taking rounds but were overburdened. Many had contracted the infection due to extended work hours. The situation is much better now,” he said. “More housekeeping personnel have now been employed and CCTV cameras have been setup to monitor sick patients.”

The Supreme Court implored Delhi officials to increase the quantity of beds throughout the state and to “provide appropriate infrastructure and staff” for Covid-19 patients, calling the conditions “pathetic” and “improper.”

Action being taken

India Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the situation in Delhi following the Supreme Court’s scathing report, and subsequently established some standard operating procedures after talks with the Delhi government.

Among other measures, fees for isolation beds at private hospitals have now been significantly paid down — while Delhi’s testing rate, that the Supreme Court observed as low, has been ramped up from an average of 5,000 tests daily to 18,000, according to Chief Minister Kejriwal.

Officials say still another 20,000 Covid-19 beds will be added there by next week. This includes a huge spiritual center which will be transformed into a specialist hospital with 10,000 beds — expected to be the biggest Covid-19 center in the world — by Friday.

Furthermore, 500 old train coaches, with 8,000 beds altogether, have been earmarked as isolation centers for mild cases.

A spokesperson for the Delhi government said: “The government is creating multiple facilities such as for instance hotels, banquet halls an such like for treating corona patients. These facilities are being created only after arranging adequate manpower required to manage the patients. For example, around 3,000 hotel rooms are being readied in the administrative centre.”

But experts still doubt Delhi has enough manpower to operate the extra facilities.

Kumar, of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, says frontline workers are exhausted and fear obtaining the virus.

“We don’t have enough manpower to run even our own hospital today,” he says. “We are having fights with nurses every single day. They are wanting to resign, they are wanting to disappear. Resident health practitioners are disappearing overnight … People are perhaps not willing to do duties here … There is an issue of manpower atlanta divorce attorneys hospital.”