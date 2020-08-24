As crime surges, St. Louis’ downtown seen as increasingly lawless | Law and order

Dan Pistor, who has lived in a downtown loft for 13 years, said downtown is a pleasure during the day. “If the weather is nice, it’s beautiful out. But toward the evening, starting on Thursday, that’s when this lawlessness occurs,” Pistor said.

Michaela Hogue watches the action from her balcony along Washington Avenue, a block west of Tucker Boulevard, in what’s technically the Downtown West neighborhood. Loud cruising has been an issue before, but police typically would help block the cruisers or control the area better than what has been happening lately, Hogue said.

“The bike unit, I want to give a nice shoutout to them,” she said. “They’re just wonderful to contain the chaos, but unfortunately because of the protests they’re being taken elsewhere.”

‘Worst I’ve ever seen’

For four years, St. Louis police Capt. Renee Kriesmann has been commander of the 4th District, which includes the Downtown neighborhood. “It has been a tough six weeks,” she told a residents’ group in July. She said the police department is working as quickly as it can “to get things back to normal or some sense of normalcy.” She had ordered the bike patrol officers to focus on the protests and civil unrest this summer, instead of their normal detail.