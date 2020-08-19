As COVID-19 rates rise, France will require most people to wear masks at work

Our mission to help you navigate the new normal is fueled by subscribers. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today.

Most workers in France will soon have to wear masks in the workplace from Sept. 1 under proposals unveiled Tuesday by the country’s labor ministry.

The move is intended to encourage companies to resume their normal economic activities while keeping employees safe. It follows advice issued Friday by the country’s High Council of Public Health, which was reacting to the increasing scientific consensus that the novel coronavirus is spread through the air. Masks reduce the risk of infected people spreading the virus.

In a Tuesday statement, the labor ministry said masks would need to become de rigueur in companies’ enclosed and shared spaces, except where there is just one person working alone.

The ministry said remote working was still the recommended practice, because of how it limits the spread of infection in the workplace and on public transport.

“The protection of workers’ health and the continuity of our economic activity are at stake,” said Élisabeth Borne, the French labor minister, in a statement. Laurent Pietraszewski, her secretary of state, said the ministry would now work with stakeholders to figure out how to implement the new…

