Florida reported still another 7,347 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to not exactly 214,000 infections. Sixty-three additional deaths were also reported, for an overall total of 3,841.

“I know we always have a concern about beds and what is available in the county for our residents,” Dr. Raul Pino, the officer at the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, said within a press briefing Monday. “Although we have seen an increase in the number of hospitalizations, the systems are reporting that they are not concerned about the need for surge yet as a system.”

Over the weekend, hawaii set accurate documentation for the best number of cases in an individual day with 11,458, according to Johns Hopkins University.

At least half dozen states have experienced an alarming increase in coronavirus cases, prompting some to reduce or reverse planned reopenings.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced Monday that restaurants and gyms must close to prevent further infections. On Tuesday, he tweeted that he reversed himself after talking with doctors but mandated face coverings while performing certain activities.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, has said he can not reduce reopening measures and has no plans to impose a statewide mask order.

Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran issued an executive order Monday requiring schools to reopen for in-person instruction in August.