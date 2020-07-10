As cases rise, Trump hits historic low on handling coronavirus

If you were to check out the average of polls, it’s pretty clear that as coronavirus cases surge in america, the public has become more and more disenchanted with how Trump and his administration are handling the issue.

In the typical, Trump’s disapproval rating stands at 57%. That’s the best it’s been this entire pandemic. Keep at heart that this average takes into account polls from last month, once the situation in America was not as bad as it is today. Other polls could begin to look more like the Ipsos poll.

Meanwhile, Trump’s approval rating is just south of 40% in the typical. That’s the worst this has been during the entire pandemic.

Back in late March, Trump had a positive net approval (approval-disapproval) rating when it found handling coronavirus. Since then, it’s all been downhill with no signs of stopping.

This mirrors a drop in Trump’s over all approval rating, which stands at 40%. That’s the worst this has been since the government shut down in early 2019. Trump’s over all approval rating and his handling of the coronavirus are plainly linked.

When you dig to the numbers slightly deeper, you see Trump’s coronavirus standing is tumbling with virtually all groups.

His approval rating with Democrats is now slightly under 10% in an average of polls over the last fourteen days. It was above 20%, when the virus became the major news story in the latter half of March.

Among independents, oahu is the same story. His approval is down double-digits since March.

But perhaps most interestingly, even Trump’s supposedly rock solid base is leaving him on the issue. His approval rating among Republicans in an average of polls over the last couple weeks is now slightly below 80% — his worst yet on the coronavirus. That’s a country mile off from what we’re used to seeing in terms of Republicans’ backing of Trump.

The downward shift in Trump’s numbers could not come at a worse time for him. As herpes rages, there has been a trend upward in the percentage of Americans who are focused on the pandemic.

Even when the virus seemed to be more under control early in June, 20% said it was on the list of nation’s most significant problems. That’s very rare for a non-economic issue, and the percentage probably will rise given the other data.

As I noted on Thursday , the President’s hopes of winning reelection are most likely pinned to how they view his coronavirus response. No matter how much Trump tries to improve the subject, coronavirus is the problem of our time.

The latest data is unanimous in showing that on the key issue for who wins in November, the President’s numbers are going in the wrong direction.