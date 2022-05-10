Home Armenia As a result of the cooperation of the Artsakh ombudsman և և... Armenia As a result of the cooperation of the Artsakh ombudsman և և local self-government body, property tax benefits have been established for people with disabilities | Morning By Thomas Delong - May 10, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail As a result of the cooperation of the Artsakh ombudsman և և local self-government body, property tax benefits have been established for people with disabilities | Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia “Like a brave Nazar, he entered the throne, we will” beat “him with political brooms so much, we will hold him by the neck... Armenia Petitions sent to mobile companies to block prostitution-promoting site | Morning Armenia “They have been ‘saving’ us since 1998, we are satisfied, we are grateful” ․ incident, quarrels during the RPA march (photos and videos)... Recent Posts See governor’s message to critics after testing positive for Covid-19 US pipeline attack linked to criminal group originating in Russia Lawmaker sues Trump for conspiracy to incite US Capitol riot By 2021, the Social Security cost-of-living adjustment will be 1.3% Absolute lie. Armenia did not transfer SU-30 aircraft to Russia for use during... Most Popular The EU supports the sustainable solution of the problems between Armenia and Azerbaijan. ... The European Union (EU) supports a lasting solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as well as to Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenpress reports. Ambassador Andrea Victorin. According to Andrea... The horn of Davtashen settlement of Aragatsotn will be launched On May 11, at 13:00, a training on "Population alert, evacuation, shelter" will be held in Davtashen settlement of Aragatsotn region. The horn in the... Prosecution files petitions to telecommunications companies to block prostitution-promoting site Preliminary investigation of the criminal case initiated under Article 262, Part 3 of the RA Criminal Code revealed that a number of individuals had... Arman Israelyan has been appointed Head of the RA Mission to the North Atlantic... The President of the Republic of Armenia signed a decree on appointing the head of the mission of the Republic of Armenia in the... We urge the Armenian authorities to show restraint. US State Department Spokesman As part of the US-Armenia Strategic Dialogue last week, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to Armenia's democratic development and US support for lasting peace...