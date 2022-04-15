On April 15, near the settlement of Seysulan in the Martakert region, the Azerbaijani armed forces committed a violation in the neutral zone of the intermediate area of the line of contact, the Artsakh Information Headquarters reported.
We would like to inform you that as a result of the negotiations undertaken by the Russian peacekeeping troops in Artsakh, the Azerbaijani troops have recently agreed to return to their starting positions.
