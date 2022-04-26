RA Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Vahram Dumanyan handed first-class diplomas to the winners of the national round of the 2022 school subject Olympiad. Deputy Minister Zhanna Andreasyan and Alfred Kocharyan were present at the award ceremony.

In his welcoming speech, Minister Vahram Dumanyan, emphasizing the importance of school Olympiads, noted that being an Olympian is a way of thinking and living. “It is interesting to live in the Olympics, it is a positive infection – an Olympic disease, with which those infected remain the carriers of this disease throughout their lives. As a minister, I attach great importance to the Olympic movement. Here you need sharpness of mind and sports will, which in the end lead to victory, which is an indescribable joy – a positive feeling for the Olympics. I want your Olympic victories to be continuous in the future, during your student years. ”

According to the Minister, the high Olympic results registered by the schoolchildren are the result of the work of the teachers. “We must love and respect our teachers endlessly, because the status of a teacher is the highest and highest that can be strived for as a public benchmark. The teacher is the person who drives us to education, and the future is to education, so the teacher is the most powerful person in the future, of course, with the parent. ”

Addressing the first-class diploma holders of the Olympiad, Deputy Minister Zhanna Andreasyan stated that one of the important components of the school life and learning process is to be appreciated. “Today is one of those days where you can feel valued, confident that this is just the beginning.”

According to him, in July of this year, for the first time in Armenia, the International Biology Olympiad will be held, in which school Olympians from more than 70 countries are expected to participate. The Deputy Minister expressed hope that the winners of the school stage of the Olympiad will actively participate in the international competition, emphasizing their attitude to the Olympic movement.

The Deputy Minister also noted the active participation of the winners of the Olympiad in the Inter-School Science Festival, which was held for the second time this year.

“I am convinced that those who are interested in the Olympic movement should be interested in science. “I would like to see the projects of the Olympians and their teachers at next year’s science festival,” said Zhanna Andreasyan, adding that three projects submitted by Armenian schoolchildren will take part in the International Science and Engineering Fair to be held in the United States in May.