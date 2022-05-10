By the relevant decision of the RA Prime Minister, Artyush Grigoryan was appointed First Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations. Today, the Minister of Emergency Situations Armen Pambukhchyan introduced the newly appointed First Deputy First Deputy to the staff of the Ministry of Emergency Situations. The Minister congratulated Artyush Grigoryan on his appointment and wished him success.
Information և Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations
