Artur Vanetsyan: We will not allow the failed leadership to disrupt the pillars of our state – Panorama

The brand-new workplace of Homeland celebration led by previous Chief of the National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan was inaugurated on August 16 in Vayots Dzor provinceof Armenia

The occasion was participated in by Artur Vanetsyan who provided welcome remarks. In his speech Vanetsyan kept in mind that the growth of the local workplaces of the Homeland celebration and Foundation is focused on reinforcing the relations with the public and make the celebration work thorough and more collaborated.

“People with their rights and freedoms are at the axis of our activity. We are here to defend those rights and freedoms,” Vanetsyan kept in mind, mentioning to the concern instructions of the province advancement, the tourist and farming sectors amongst them.

In his words, Vayots Dzor province links the southern and norther parts of the nation and has the genuine capacity to end up being a tourist center.

The homeowners raised issues over the decrease of traveler sees in the current duration and extreme drop in their earnings.

“The pandemic and the indiifenerence of the authorities broke the backbone of our province. We realise that the Covid-19 pandemic impacted all spheres of the economy, yet the tourism sector which was the only mean of our daily living suffered the most,” one of the celebration members kept in mind. The individuals likewise raised …