Artur Vanetsyan: I came to express political solidarity with Gagik Tsarukyan – Panorama

Chairman of Homeland Party, former Chief of Armenia’s National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan arrived in Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction where the court is hearing the motion on arresting the leader of Prosperous Armenia Party Gagik tsarukyan.

“I am here to express political solidarity with Gagik Tsarukyan. The statement released by three political parties contains the assessment of the case,” Vanetsyan told reporters, referring to a statement issued by Homeland, One Nation and ARF Dashnaktsutyun parties, condemning the criminal proceedings launched from the leader of opposition party.

Vanetsyan once more stressed that the criminal prosecution against Tsarukyan is of ’political nature’ and is aimed at ’silencing political opponents’. “The Prosecutor General presented charges that were unconvincing to me without any substantial grounds, witness testimonies and evidence. What has been published demonstrates the lack of reasonable suspicion,” Vanetsyan said.

Asked on reports circulated in media about his possible arrest, the former NSS Chief noted: “Political persecutions underway make us think some type of persecution can be carried out against me. I had the chance to state that it is impossible to arrest me through lawful means as I have not been engaged in any wrongdoing.”

At a remark whether he had ever received political orders all through his service as NSS Chief, Vanetsyan replies: “If I had received political orders and I agreed to carry out them, I would still be in the post of the Chief of NSS.”