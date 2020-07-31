Artur Vanetsyan does not exclude meeting with former presidents – Panorama

The Head fo Homeland party, former Director of Armenia’s National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan does not exclude meeting with former presidents of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan, Serzh Sargsyan and Robert Kocharyan.

“Meetings with political forces and politicians are part of political processes,” Vanetsyan told reporters, walking out from the NSS building where he had been invited for questioning,

Speaking of the consolidation of the opposition forces and people’s support to opposition for the change of power, Vanetsyan noted that active political processes are expected soon.

“Active political processes and developments are expected. In fact, the country is in a difficult state, the situation is grave as the country’s leadership has failed in all directions, and we are facing a health and economic crisis. Instead of facing the pressing challenges, the authorities are busy with silencing their political opponents,” Vanetsyan added.