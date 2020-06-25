Artur Vanetsyan: Dictatorship being established in Armenia – Panorama

“Our homeland is facing an economic, political and healthcare disaster, and the incumbent authorities are to blame for it,” Chairman of the Homeland Party Artur Vanetsyan said at the inauguration of his party’s regional office in Gavar, a town in Gegharkunik Province of Armenia.

Vanetsyan, a former director of the National Security Service, stressed that problems cannot be settled by criticizing only, in accordance with a statement released by his party on Wednesday.

“We must formulate our ideas for the development of the state based on security, developing economy, science, education and culture,” Vanetsyan stated.

Referring to the recent political developments in the country, the first choice of the Homeland Party said that dictatorship is being established in Armenia.

“Nikol Pashinyan is forming autocratic power, stopping at nothing, He is destroying the foundations of the legal security of their state and demoralizing our society. Such a practice must certanly be immediately stopped. That is excatly why we need national consolidation, consolidation of capable forces,” he stressed.

Summing up the meeting, Vanetsyan noted that the Homeland Party is ready for a “fight, consolidation and victory.”