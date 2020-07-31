Artur Vanetsyan arrives at National Security Service for questioning – Panorama

Former Director of Armenian National Security Service (NSS) Artur Vanetsyan showed up at the National Security Service forquestioning Vanetsyan is accompanied by legal representative LusineSahakyan Greeting the press reporters, Vanetsyan kept in mind that will invest 10 minutes at NSS and will react to all concerns after the questioning.

To remind, board member of Homeland celebration Arsen Babayan earlier notified that political persecutions are performed versus Vanetsyan

“There is doubt that political persecution is carried out against the Director of Homeland Party Artur Vanetsyan. The materials for the planned criminal cases against him are ridiculous and absurd,” Babayan stated.

In the latter’s words, the factor is the growing credibility of Homeland celebration.