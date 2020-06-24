Armenia is on the brink of a socio-financial and political calamity immediately due to the present authorities’ lack of ability to govern the state, in accordance to Artur Vanetsyan, the chief of the not too long ago launched Homeland occasion mentioned immediately.

At the opening ceremony of the political pressure’s new headquarters in Gegharkunik area immediately, the former chief of the National Security Service (NSS), referred to as for state efforts to guarantee safety strengthening in the Armed Forces, the healthcare sector and the meals industries, Pastinfo.am stories.

Vanetsyan pressured, notably, the issues in healthcare in the face of the spreading pandemic. “It demonstrated the authorities’ inability to resist the calamity,” he mentioned.