Artur Gevorgyan, a hero soldier of April War, would have turned 23 today – Panorama

June 24 marks the birthday anniversary of Artur Gevorgyan, an Armenian soldier who fell while defending the Artsakh borders during the 2016 April War unleashed against Artsakh by Azerbaijan. The hero soldier would have turned 23 today.

Artur was from the town of Abovyan. After leaving school, he travelled to Russia to interact with his father.

When Artur turned 18, he amazed his family by time for Armenia to become listed on the army and defend his homeland. He certainly loved being in the military and not complained all through his service.

Artur lost his life in heavy battles near Jabrayil (Jrakan) on the night time of April 3.

He was one of the 18 missing soldiers in the four-day war whose bodies were returned to the Armenian side weeks later.

The hero soldier was posthumously awarded with the “For Service in Battle” medal.