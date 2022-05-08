Home Armenia Artsvik Minasyan. “A total attack has been launched against the entire... Armenia Artsvik Minasyan. “A total attack has been launched against the entire political party and party members.” Morning By Thomas Delong - May 8, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail Artsvik Minasyan. “A total attack has been launched against the entire political party and party members.” Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia Hayk Mamijanyan. “May 9 of this year will lay the groundwork for us to be able to call it a quatrain in the... Armenia Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for cars Morning Armenia They hit the head of Zolakar administrative head on the face ․ The latter reported to the police Morning Recent Posts Hong Kong Police Arrest Martin Lee, 13 Other Pro-Democracy Figures By posing as an employee of a charity company, he stole money from the... GOP senators block bill to suspend the debt limit and avoid a government shutdown Hands on: OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless dock Simple tips to restore a woman’s body after childbirth from gynecologist Satenik Hayrapetyan Most Popular Tomorrow, in Gyumri, on May 9, there will be rallies in Yerevan ․ ... The representative of the opposition Ishkhan Saghatelyan presented in the French Square the events to be held tomorrow, May 8, and the actions of... The government of the day does not express the will of the Armenian people... It was reported today that the Cologne city authorities have decided to dismantle the monument to the victims of the Armenian Genocide in the... The US Deputy Secretary of State discussed with European partners the issue of tightening... First Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman discussed with senior officials from Britain, Germany, Italy and France military-humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, as well as... National tree planting in “Lake Arpi” National Park A nationwide tree planting was carried out in "Lake Arpi" National Park today. The RA Ministry of Environment informs that in the "Akhuryan Gorge" section... 98-year-old veteran of Great Patriotic War donates part of Eternal Flame from Moscow to... A part of the eternal fire was transferred from Moscow to Yerevan as part of the "Fire of Remembrance" international patriotic action, Sputnik Armenia...