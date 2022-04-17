Artsakh’s independence cannot be a bargaining chip. This was announced by the Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I.

“As the Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, we can not remain indifferent and silent with our people, we will tell the people of Artsakh that we are with you.





Peace, independence և justice are God-given values ​​and rights. The peace of the people can not be a bargaining chip, the people of Artsakh have collectively established and strengthened their independence on the land where they have lived and worked for centuries.

Today Armenia is facing severe alarms and we expect that the people of Armenia, the people of Armenia, as well as the people of Artsakh will be able to firmly establish their collective will, saying that the nation’s will to live freely, the right to live in peace can not be undermined in the light of so-called geopolitical conditions. “, – he said: