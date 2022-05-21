Lawyer Benik Galstyan met with ARF member Gerasim Vardanyan in “Armavir” penitentiary.

“Geras is solid and even in conditions of maximum isolation, free – a thousand times freer than the authorities of our country, who are forever locked in the dungeon of their own fears and sins,” he wrote and published Gerasim Vardanyan’s letter from the penitentiary.

“Artsakh will not fall և end … Forward to victory,” Vardanyan wrote in his letter.



