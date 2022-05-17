The traffic police carries out the service in a strict regime.

Taking into account the recent increase in the number of crimes committed with firearms, as well as to ensure the constitutional rights, public order and security of citizens, by the order given by the President of the Security Council, by the order of the Minister of Internal Affairs, by the order of the Chief of Police special events.



The Traffic Police, on a joint criminal investigation basis, in the Stepanakert city departments, regional departments, NSS officers, domestic and inter-community road sections, is carrying out a patrol service, within the framework of which all vehicles are stopped, roadblocks are checked. Vehicles, citizens shall be inspected in the presence of citizens, citizens, as well as the cargo transported, items removed from civil circulation, materials, items, criminally acquired property, objects, tools of crime, other objects with traces of crime or reasonable suspicions.

Police of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan