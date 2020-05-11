Artsakh state of emergency extended to June 11 – Panorama

Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan signed on Monday a decree on prolonging the time period of emergency scenario declared within the Artsakh Republic on April 12, 2020 and introducing a change within the Artsakh Republic President’s decree of April 12, 2020.

As the Information division on the President’s Office reported, contemplating the truth that emergency scenario brought on by the novel coronavirus continues to threaten the life and well being of the inhabitants and should lead to the violation of individuals’s regular dwelling circumstances, the time period of the emergence scenario declared within the Artsakh Republic on April 12, 2020 has been extended for 30 days from 22:00, May 12, 2020 until 22:00, June 11, 2020 inclusive.