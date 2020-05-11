Artsakh serviceman fatally wounded – Armenian News

A serviceman of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) Defense Army was fatally wounded in a navy unit within the nation’s east on Sunday night.

The circumstances of the lethal incident are but to be clarifiied.

The servicemen was recognized Sasun S. Margaryan, 19, in line with the Artsakh Defense Ministry’s press service.

A probe has been launched into additional particulars.

In an official press assertion, the Ministry has shared the heavy grief of the misplaced, extending its solidarity with the household and fellow servicemen of the deceased.