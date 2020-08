Artsakh has actually sent out a planeload of humanitarian aid to Lebanon following a big surge in the port of Beirut which eliminated a minimum of 158 individuals and hurt more than 5,000 others recently.

“From the people of Artsakh to Lebanon; another plane flew to Beirut,” the Armenian federal government stated in a Facebook post on Sunday.

The very first Armenian aircraft bring medication and medical materials landed in Beirut on 8 August.