At the initiative of the Government of the Artsakh Republic, 14 tons of humanitarian aid in the form of locally produced basic necessities was sent to the residents of the Kifi Zaporozhye region of Ukraine through the Russian peacekeeping troops in Artsakh. Artsakh Information Headquarters

