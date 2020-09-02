Artsakh Republic marks 29 years of independence today – Armenian News

Today marks the 29th anniversary given that the facility of independence of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).

On September 2, 1991, deputies of the Nagorno-Karabakh Regional (*29 *) and the Shahumyan District, along with agents of all the city government firms embraced a joint statement on announcing the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic and developing a caretaker federal government.

In across the country referendum on December 10, 1991, simply days prior to the collapse of the Soviet Union, the frustrating bulk of the nation’s ballot age population (99,89% or 108,615 citizens) enacted favor of announcing the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region as an independent republic.

The legal authorities, chosen in subsequent parliamentary elections, later on formed the cabinet.

In the run- as much as the amazing anniversary on Tuesday, the Office of the President of Artsakh hosted an award event to honor statesmen and other impressive characters who had their contribution to the independent state’s advancement.

President Arayik Harutyunyan gave awards upon servicemen of the Defense Amy, veterans of the Artsakh freedom fight, along with officers of the National Security Service and the Police, staff members of the State Service of Emergency Situations and agents of the health care sector, education …