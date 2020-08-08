Artsakh reports two fresh COVID-19 cases – Panorama

Artsakh has actually reported two brand-new coronavirus infections in a 24- hour duration, bringing the nationwide tally to 250 since Saturday, August 8.

The brand-new cases have actually been recognized in Aygestan neighborhood of Askeran area, the Artsakh Information Headquarters reports, pointing out the Ministry of Health.

12 more clients have actually beaten COVID-19 with the overall variety of healings now standing at 213.

The variety of active cases is 36.

Some 64 residents are presently separated in Artsakh.

As lots of as 6,838 tests have actually been carried out considering that the illness break out.