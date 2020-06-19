Artsakh reports two fresh coronavirus cases – Panorama

Artsakh has reported 2 new coronavirus infections in a 24-hour period, bringing the national tally to 96 on Friday, June 19.

The infected individuals, who are from Hadrut region, have had connection with confirmed cases, the Artsakh Information Headquarters reports, citing the country’s Ministry of Health.

An overall total of 58 patients have finally recovered from COVID-19 in the united states.

Some 93 citizens are isolated in Artsakh.

As many as 1,553 tests have already been performed because the disease outbreak.