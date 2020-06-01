Artsakh reports three new coronavirus cases – Panorama

Artsakh has reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the nationwide tally to 43.

The contaminated persons are Artsakh residents who’ve arrived from overseas and have been remoted, the Artsakh Information Headquarters reports, citing the nation’s Ministry of Health.

26 folks have already recovered from the illness, whereas the remaining 17 sufferers are in passable situation. A complete of 102 residents are remoted, within the nation.

As many as 926 exams have been carried out thus far, the ministry stated.