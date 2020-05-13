Artsakh reports six new coronavirus cases – Panorama

The new information launched by the Artsakh Ministry of Health recommend six new cases of Covid-19 were validated in the republic after 31 did examinations over the previous day. As the ministry reported, 4 out of the validated cases that evaluated favorable had actually been under quarantine as well as are relative.

The 2 various other cases originate from the circle of communication of a person that had actually evaluated favorable days back on Karvachar community.

To remind, the Artsakh Republic Commandant enforced motion limitations on May 7 in variety of negotiations of Shahumyan area that was ultimately increased to the entire area.

To day, Artsakh has actually reported 20 cases of coronavirus infections, 8 have actually recuperated.