Artsakh reports over 300 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan in one week – Panorama

The Azerbaijani military breached the ceasefire along the Artsakh-Azerbaijan Line of Contact more than 300 times in the past week.

In the duration from 2 to 8 August, the foe fired around 2,800 shots towards the Artsakh defense positions from guns of various qualities, the Artsakh Defense Ministry stated in a declaration on Saturday.

“The Defense Army’s frontline units control the operational-tactical situation on the frontline and continue to confidently fulfill their combat duties,” the declaration checked out.

The Azerbaijani forces had actually fired almost 1,700 shots towards the Artsakh defense positions in the previous week.