Artsakh reports over 170 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan in one week – Panorama

The Azerbaijani military breached the ceasefire along the Artsakh-Azerbaijan Line of Contact more than 170 times in the past week.

In the duration from July 26 to August 1, the enemy fired around 1,700 shots towards the Artsakh defense positions from guns of various qualities, the Artsakh Defense Ministry stated in a declaration on Saturday.

“The Defense Army’s frontline units adhere to the ceasefire regime and continue to take necessary measures for the reliable protection of their combat positions,” the declaration checked out.

The Azerbaijani forces had actually fired almost 2,300 shots towards the Artsakh defense positions in the previous week.