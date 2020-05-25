Artsakh reports one new COVID-19 case – Panorama

Artsakh has actually validated one new coronavirus infection, bringing the nationwide tally to 34, the Artsakh Information Headquarters reports, mentioning the Ministry of Health.

The contaminated individual is from Shahumyan area as well as has actually had call with a validated case.

He had self- separated prior to checking favorable for the infection.

3 even more individuals have actually recuperated from the illness with the complete variety of recuperations currently standing at 13.

No coronavirus casualties are reported in Artsakh.

72 residents continue to be alone, the ministry stated.

Overall, 725 examples have actually been sent out to Armenia for screening.