Artsakh reports one new coronavirus case in 24 hours – Panorama

Artsakh has actually reported one new coronavirus infection in a 24- hour duration, bringing the nationwide tally to 237 since Saturday, August 1.

The new case has actually been determined in the capital city of Stepanakert, the Ministry of Health reports.

167 clients have actually recuperated from the illness up until now.

The variety of active cases is 69, while some 124 people are presently separated in Artsakh.

As numerous as 5,833 tests have actually been carried out because the illness break out.