Artsakh reports one fresh COVID-19 case – Panorama

Artsakh has actually reported one brand-new coronavirus infection in a 24- hour duration, bringing the nationwide tally to 252 since Saturday, August 15.

The brand-new case has actually been recognized in the capital city of Stepanakert, the Artsakh Information Headquarters reports, mentioning the Ministry of Health.

7 more clients have actually beaten COVID-19 with the overall variety of healings now standing at 243.

The variety of active cases is 8.

Some 26 individuals are presently separated in Artsakh.

As numerous as 7,813 tests have actually been carried out because the illness break out.