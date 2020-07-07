Artsakh reports one fresh coronavirus case – Panorama

Artsakh has reported one new coronavirus an infection in a 24-hour interval, bringing the nationwide tally to 136 as of Tuesday, July 7.

The contaminated individual is from the city of Stepanakert, the place a brand new coronavirus hotspot has emerged, the Artsakh Information Headquarters reported, citing the nation’s Ministry of Health.

Contact tracing is underway, the supply stated.

2 extra sufferers have recovered from the illness with the entire variety of recoveries now standing at 111.

One coronavirus affected person with double pneumonia stays in critical situation. Three sufferers are in average situation.

Some 82 residents are at present remoted in Artsakh.

As many as 2,350 assessments have been carried out because the illness outbreak, the ministry stated.