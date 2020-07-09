Artsakh reports one fresh case of COVID-19 – Panorama

Artsakh has reported one new case of the novel coronavirus in a 24-hour period, bringing the national tally to 142 as of Thursday, July 9.

The infected person is really a healthcare worker from the town of Stepanakert, the Artsakh Information Headquarters reported citing the country’s Ministry of Health.

One more patient has recovered from COVID-19 with the sum total number of recoveries now standing at 113.

One coronavirus patient remains in serious condition, while yet another patient is in moderate condition. The other infected persons come in satisfactory condition.

Some 78 citizens are isolated in Artsakh.

As many as 2,468 tests have now been performed considering that the disease outbreak, the ministry said.