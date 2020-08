Artsakh has actually reported no new coronavirus infections on Friday for the second day in a row.

The nationwide infection tally stands at 248.

201 clients have actually currently beaten COVID-19, the Artsakh Information Headquarters reports, pointing out the Ministry of Health.

The variety of active cases is 46.

Some 88 people are presently separated in Artsakh.

As numerous as 6,682 tests have actually been carried out considering that the illness break out.